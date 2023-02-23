Historic airplane show opens at SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Air Power History Tour opens at SRQ this weekend. The show features the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL”, T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, a T-34 Menor and a RC-45J Expeditor.

According to B-24 Crew Member Jacques Robitaille, the goal of the show is to inspire young people to get involved in aerospace.

Robitaille said seeing these airplanes, especially the B-24 up close brings an appreciation for what the Greatest Generation went through during World War II.

“Flying on these airplanes, it’s really special. I think the sense you get of how frail these planes really are. To think of the young men that flew these into harm’s way multiple times, it really inspires you,” he said.

P.J. Mellor is a pilot of the RC-45J Expeditor. He said flying these planes is an experience unlike any other.

“When you leave the ground it’s a whole different world. It’s peaceful. For me, that’s a happy place to escape. No matter what’s going on in life it’s a great day flying,” said Mellor.

The planes are located at Atlantic Aviation North FBO ramp at the Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport. 1234 Clyde Jones Road, Sarasota, FL 34243.

The entry fee is $20 for adults, $10 for youth aged 11 through 17, and free for children aged 10 and under. You can book rides in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.

To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.