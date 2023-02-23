Advertise With Us
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science is issuing a heads up to beachgoers in the Suncoast to keep an eye out for an elevated threat of respiratory irritation from red tide.

Over the next 36 hours, some beaches may experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis, a.k.a red tide, in Collier, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Red tide is also present along the coast at concentrations that may cause respiratory irritation with onshore winds in Charlotte and Monroe counties.

Before you head to the beach. you can check specific locations in the Gulf by clicking here.

If you are on the beach, winds can cause an increase in respiratory irritation. If you start suffering from cold or allergy like symptoms, go back indoors.

