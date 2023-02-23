Four hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75, troopers say

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were injured Wednesday evening when a driver heading the wrong way on I-75 hit two other vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 69-year-old Port Charlotte man somehow began driving his van north in the southbound lanes of the interstate, north of Laurel Road at about 9 p.m.

The van hit two vehicles heading south in the left lane, troopers said.

All injuries were described as minor. The crash remains under investigation.

