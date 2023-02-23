Advertise With Us
Feeling more like summer for some on Thursday

Weak cold front to fade Tuesday
Warm weather to continue
Warm weather to continue
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will see some 90° temperatures across inland areas on Thursday as winds will be out of the south at 10 mph. This south wind and clear skies throughout the day will allow temperatures to warm some 8-13 degrees above average. Looking at the long range outlook into 1st week in March it looks like we are done with any chance for below freezing temperatures here until next winter.

Does that mean you should put away the winter coats? No not quite but for at least the next 2 weeks you will not need one. High pressure will continue to block any significant cold front from moving through our area. The long range forecast from NOAA is suggesting a 70% chance we will see above average temperatures through March 8th. They are also projecting a drier than normal pattern for the same time frame good news for Spring training. We could use some rain as we are headed into the heart of brush fire season for Florida.

Near 90 degrees well inland on Thursday
Near 90 degrees well inland on Thursday

The forecast is calling for some patchy fog to start the day on Thursday with skies becoming mostly sunny quickly as the fog burns off. Highs along the area beaches will be in the low 80s, and east of I-75 it will warm into the mid to upper 80s for most. It could be a little warmer as you move further inland. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Friday looks to be a repeat performance of Thursday with some record highs expected to fall due to the south winds and sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler but still above average temperatures expected with highs warming into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Staying warm through the weekend and beyond
Staying warm through the weekend and beyond

We will see a weak cold front approach on Tuesday but will not have much of an impact to our overall weather with just some additional cloudiness and 10% chance for an isolated shower.

