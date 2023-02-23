Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Emergency crews tackle mock plane accident during disaster response drill at SRQ

ABC7 News at 6pm
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was an “emergency” at SRQ on Wednesday. It wasn’t a real emergency but a simulated one. A full scale disaster response exercise involving a plane accident.

“You have mutual aid agencies responding to the site and extracting the victims,” said Jeff Sasada, Operations Manager for the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. “The victims will have triage cards with injuries that they have and they will be treated accordingly.”

This drill, brings together around 20 mutual aid partners from Sarasota and Manatee Counties. It helps prepare these agencies for a real life emergency involving a plane, working together as one. It’s something that has happened in other parts of the country and world. They say up to this point, many of the emergencies SRQ has experiences involve small planes.

“It’s only a matter of time when those long distance close calls are close to home and we try to stay on top of it with training,” said Captain Dino Bogie with the SRQ Fire Department. “Our mutual aid partners do the same, so today is a good gauge.”

More than 200 people volunteering for this disaster drill. Some playing the victims, while others playing the role of helper. SRQ does this every three years. It’s something that has to be done to keep their operator certificate.

“It’s a good opportunity for everyone to get together, work together,” said Sasada. “See what works and make improvements on things that didn’t work, it’s definitely a good exercise.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

Latest News

Warm weather to continue
Feeling more like summer for some on Thursday
SMH COVID Report
SMH Covid Review In Depth
Man has heart attack on Pirates field
Man has heart attack on Pirates field
Missing Bradenton Truck
Missing Bradenton Truck