Donald Dillbeck’s execution set for this evening

Dillbeck will be the first inmate put to death in Florida in nearly 4 years.
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder...
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a series of unsuccessful attempts to block the scheduled execution of Donald Dillbeck, the death row inmate is set to be put to death by lethal injection Thursday at 6 p.m.

Dillbeck has been on death row since the 1990 killing of Faye Vann in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall. This will be the first execution in Florida since Gary Bowles was put to death in 2019, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

He is being held in a death watch cell at the Florida State Prison just outside Starke as final preparations are made. The former lead investigator on the case sat down with Katie Kaplan recently to reflect on the crime.

“This guy killed her for no reason. I mean, he could have said, ‘Hey, get out of your... let me have your car,’ and that would have been it, but he chose not to do that. He chose to stab her numerous times,” retired homicide investigator Berkeley Clayton said.

Dillbeck’s legal team asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a stay of the execution earlier this week after exhausting all options at the state level.

As of Wednesday night, the Supreme Court rejected the petition. A press briefing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ahead of the scheduled execution. WCTV will livestream that event when it happens.

Katie Kaplan and Savannah Kelley will have live continuing coverage this evening on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

