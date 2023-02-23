Advertise With Us
Community searching for missing Brookesville toddler

Missing toddler reported in Hernando County
Missing toddler reported in Hernando County(HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BROOKESVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - People in Brookesville are asked to keep an eye out for a missing toddler that deputies believe left his home early this morning.

Officials says Joshua “JJ” Rowland, 2, left his home while his parents were asleep. He was reported missing at noon.

A witness reportedly saw the toddler playing with dogs in his front yard at around 10:40 a.m. Investigators aren’t sure whether he wandered off or was taken.

More than 50 deputies with the sheriff’s office have been out looking for the child, along with K-9s from multiple surrounding counties and drones in the air. The fire department is also asking for volunteers.

The area surrounding the homes has high grass, bushes, thick woods, ponds and other bodies of water, according to the spokesperson.

JJ was last seen wearing a gray Batman shirt and dark gray pants.

People are asked to keep an eye out and call 911 if they spot the boy.

