Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen.
Police are working to locate Brooke Pelker, 14. Brooke attends Manatee High School, but has not attended recently.
She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.