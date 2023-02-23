Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

Help us get the word out!
Help us get the word out!(Bradenton Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen.

Police are working to locate Brooke Pelker, 14. Brooke attends Manatee High School, but has not attended recently.

She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon owners to sell beloved citrus farm
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
John Lee Daniels
Four hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75, troopers say
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach

Latest News

The Air Power History Tour opens at SRQ this weekend. The show features the B-24 Liberator...
Historic airplane show opens at SRQ
The patient got to meet the man who saved his life.
Man wakes up after crash and meets man who saved his life
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach
Congrats to Renee Gilmore!
ABC7′s Renee Gilmore receives honor from Manatee Chamber