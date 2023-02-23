Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen.

Police are working to locate Brooke Pelker, 14. Brooke attends Manatee High School, but has not attended recently.

She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on Brooke’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.