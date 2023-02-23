ABC7′s Renee Gilmore receives honor from Manatee Tiger Bay Club

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s Renee Gilmore, host of Empowering Voices, was honored by the Manatee Chamber at its Tiger Bay Luncheon for the Pat Glass Leadership Awards Luncheon.

The awards were given to outstanding individuals in the fields of business, education , non-profit work and media.

The media visionary award was given to Renee for her work in the community and on Empowering Voices. We are so proud of the amazing work she does.

Congrats to the all the award recipients.

