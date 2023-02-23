Advertise With Us
ABC7′s Renee Gilmore receives honor from Manatee Chamber

Congrats to Renee Gilmore!
Congrats to Renee Gilmore!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7′s Renee Gilmore, host of Empowering Voices, was honored by the Manatee Chamber at its Tiger Bay Luncheon for the Pat Glass Leadership Awards Luncheon.

The awards were given to outstanding individuals in the fields of business, education , non-profit work and media.

The media visionary award was given to Renee for her work in the community and on Empowering Voices. We are so proud of the amazing work she does.

Congrats to the all the award recipients.

