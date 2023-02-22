Advertise With Us
WWII warbirds flocking to SRQ

The B-29 Superfortress named "Fifi" will fly into Sarasota this weekend.
The B-29 Superfortress named "Fifi" will fly into Sarasota this weekend.(Commemorative Air Force)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Aviation and history buffs will have a rare opportunity to see a collection of World War II-era bombers and training aircraft in Sarasota beginning Feb. 23.

The Commemorative Air Force, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and flying World War II aircraft, will bring its AirPower History Tour to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport from Feb. 24-26.

Included will be “Fifi,” one of only two B-29 Superfortresses still flying; and “Diamond Lil,” a B-29 Liberator. The bombers will be accompanied by three aircraft used as trainers, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman, and post-war era T-34 Mentor.

A P-51D Mustang will also be making an appearance.

Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The aircraft will arrive after noon on Thursday, Feb. 23. The aircraft will be staged at the Atlantic Aviation North FBO ramp at 1234 Clyde Jones Road.

The event will be open to the public Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under. Accompanying aircraft will be offering rides each day.

The P-51 will be offering rides Saturday and Sunday. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available all day Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying.

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.

