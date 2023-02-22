What’s Cooking: Stuffed peppers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s What’s Cooking recipe comes to us from Andrea Kaplan.

Before we give you the recipe, share your meals and recipes with us. Upload a photo to the “What’s Cooking” gallery under the Share It! tab. Make sure to include your recipe!

Recipe:

3 bell peppers cut in half lengthwise

1 Cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup chopped green Pepper cup

1/4 cup Red onion- chopped cup

1/4 cup Chopped Kalamato olives

1/4 cup chopped sun dried tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped pepperoncini peppers

1 4oz container Feta cheese- crumbles

1/2 cup Greek dressing

Mix all ingredients together. Stuff the inside peppers. Bake 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

