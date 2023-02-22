Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

What’s Cooking: Stuffed peppers

Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed Peppers(Andrea Kaplan)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s What’s Cooking recipe comes to us from Andrea Kaplan.

Before we give you the recipe, share your meals and recipes with us. Upload a photo to the “What’s Cooking” gallery under the Share It! tab. Make sure to include your recipe!

Recipe:

3 bell peppers cut in half lengthwise

1 Cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup chopped green Pepper cup

1/4 cup Red onion- chopped cup

1/4 cup Chopped Kalamato olives

1/4 cup chopped sun dried tomatoes

2 tablespoons chopped pepperoncini peppers

1 4oz container Feta cheese- crumbles

1/2 cup Greek dressing

Mix all ingredients together. Stuff the inside peppers. Bake 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple people shot at Orange County crime scene
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach
Matthew Scott Flores
Man tied to Lyft driver slaying charged in separate case
The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a contract for Richard...
Interim New College president approved by state panel