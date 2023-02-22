What’s Cooking: Stuffed peppers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today’s What’s Cooking recipe comes to us from Andrea Kaplan.
Recipe:
3 bell peppers cut in half lengthwise
1 Cup cooked quinoa
1/2 cup chopped green Pepper cup
1/4 cup Red onion- chopped cup
1/4 cup Chopped Kalamato olives
1/4 cup chopped sun dried tomatoes
2 tablespoons chopped pepperoncini peppers
1 4oz container Feta cheese- crumbles
1/2 cup Greek dressing
Mix all ingredients together. Stuff the inside peppers. Bake 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
