Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

We are back in the 80s today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daytime high temperatures will continue to rise today and this afternoon gets into the 80s. Winds will become more southerly in direction and continue to blow lightly.

With the south wind, the humidity will increase a bit, and we’ll watch for morning fog formation. Despite the additional moisture and added humidity, our skies will remain dry.

By Thursday, our winds will finally return to the southeast which should bring some relief from the red tide irritants in the air. Temperatures will continue to climb and in inland areas, we could see some in the 90s. This could threaten some Florida high temperature records.

We will stay hot and dry into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

Latest News

A 42-year-old man from Maine was killed in Manatee County Tuesday when his car hit a tree, the...
Man dies in one-car crash in Manatee County
amazon
Road rage incident involving Amazon driver
smh
Sarasota Memorial Hospital COVID response review
44th ave
44th Avenue extension project