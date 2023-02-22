We are back in the 80s today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Daytime high temperatures will continue to rise today and this afternoon gets into the 80s. Winds will become more southerly in direction and continue to blow lightly.

With the south wind, the humidity will increase a bit, and we’ll watch for morning fog formation. Despite the additional moisture and added humidity, our skies will remain dry.

By Thursday, our winds will finally return to the southeast which should bring some relief from the red tide irritants in the air. Temperatures will continue to climb and in inland areas, we could see some in the 90s. This could threaten some Florida high temperature records.

We will stay hot and dry into the weekend.

