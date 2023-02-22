Water line work completed overnight on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Water service to 1,600 homes and businesses on Siesta Key has been restored after an overnight disruption to repair and replace hydrants and valves, Sarasota County utilities official said.

The area affected included a large the northwest section of the key; water was shutoff at midnight and restored by 8 a.m., county spokesman Drew Winchester said.

A precautionary boil water notice is in place, and the community will be updated once the notice is rescinded.

Water was flowing again by 8 a.m. this morning to the 1,600 residential and business customers on Siesta Key impacted by the shutoff, following completion of overnight work to repair and replace hydrants and valves.

A large portion of Siesta key was without water overnight due to repair and replacement of hydrants and valves, Sarasota County utilities official said.

