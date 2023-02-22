Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Water line work completed overnight on Siesta Key

Sarasota County utilities crews worked overnight in Siesta Key to repair and replace hydrants...
Sarasota County utilities crews worked overnight in Siesta Key to repair and replace hydrants and valves, Sarasota County utilities official said. About 1,600 homes were without water for about eight hours.(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Water service to 1,600 homes and businesses on Siesta Key has been restored after an overnight disruption to repair and replace hydrants and valves, Sarasota County utilities official said.

The area affected included a large the northwest section of the key; water was shutoff at midnight and restored by 8 a.m., county spokesman Drew Winchester said.

A precautionary boil water notice is in place, and the community will be updated once the notice is rescinded.

Water was flowing again by 8 a.m. this morning to the 1,600 residential and business customers on Siesta Key impacted by the shutoff, following completion of overnight work to repair and replace hydrants and valves.

A large portion of Siesta key was without water overnight due to repair and replacement of ...
A large portion of Siesta key was without water overnight due to repair and replacement of hydrants and valves, Sarasota County utilities official said.(Sarasota County)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates players react as a guest gets medical attention during spring training...
Manatee Chamber member has cardiac event on Pirates’ spring training field
The B-29 Superfortress named "Fifi" will fly into Sarasota this weekend.
WWII warbirds flocking to SRQ
James Bailey
Discovering the Forgotten Man of the Suncoast Circus
High-pressure aloft and at the surface will bring a week of warm weather
We are back in the 80s today