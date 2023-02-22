Advertise With Us
Semi-truck on I-75 hits overpass in Ocala, Northbound lanes blocked

Semi-truck damages Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75
Semi-truck damages Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75(FHP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala after an oversized vehicle hit the overpass at SW 66th Street on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash was reported at 9:14 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 347 in Marion County. Troopers say a vehicle was too big to pass under the overpass and hit the structure.

Northbound lanes were blocked. The lanes cannot be reopened until the trailer is removed and the bridge is inspected.

Southwest 66th Street, also known as Williams Road, is closed as well.

Originally, traffic was diverted to Highway 484 and traffic already on the interstate was directed to make a U-turn from the Northbound lanes to the Southbound lanes.

Drivers heading northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at Exit 329 (State Road 44), head eastbound to U.S. 301, and continue north along U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet.

Motorists wishing to return to I-75 should stay on U.S. 301/U.S. 441 until reaching State Road 40 in Ocala, where they can head west to return to I-75.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Semi-truck tanker on I-75 hits bridge at Southwest 66th Street in Ocala
Semi-truck tanker on I-75 hits bridge at Southwest 66th Street in Ocala(FL511)

