Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Osprey man accused in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

David Chang
David Chang(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl appeared in court Tuesday.

On Aug. 15, 2022, David Change, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a student at Pine View High School. Her family has requested we refer to her only as Lilly.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was initially charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and tampering with evidence. Chang posted bond and then left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa in the aftermath of the crash and attempted to have his windshield fixed.

On Tuesday, Chang was in court with a motion to receive his bond money back. This is the bond money he posted from his first arrest in August 2022.

Judge Donna Pay-Darr granted the motion, and the date for him to enter his plea in this case is now set for March 21. Chang is expected to be sentenced in the case at 10 a.m. on May 19.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

Latest News

Matthew Scott Flores
Man tied to Lyft driver slaying charged in separate case
The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a contract for Richard...
Interim New College president approved by state panel
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon owners to sell beloved citrus farm
Elzra Johnson
Amazon driver charged in road rage incident