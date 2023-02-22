Osprey man accused in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of a 13-year-old girl appeared in court Tuesday.

On Aug. 15, 2022, David Change, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed a student at Pine View High School. Her family has requested we refer to her only as Lilly.

Lilly was struck as she rode her bike home from school. A witness helped investigators identify Chang, who was initially charged with leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and tampering with evidence. Chang posted bond and then left the state, investigators say.

When Lilly passed away, the charges were upgraded and Chang was arrested in Arkansas and extradited to Sarasota.

Police say Chang drove to Tampa in the aftermath of the crash and attempted to have his windshield fixed.

On Tuesday, Chang was in court with a motion to receive his bond money back. This is the bond money he posted from his first arrest in August 2022.

Judge Donna Pay-Darr granted the motion, and the date for him to enter his plea in this case is now set for March 21. Chang is expected to be sentenced in the case at 10 a.m. on May 19.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.