Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Multiple people shot at Orange County crime scene

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY,, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple people have been shot at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced deceased earlier in the day.

Multiple people were shot on Hialeah Street, at the same scene as a homicide earlier Wednesday. This is in the residential area of Pine Hills.

One person has been detained.

Sheriff John Mina will give an update at 7 p.m.

Several people were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

Latest News

Stuffed Peppers
What’s Cooking: Stuffed peppers
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach
Matthew Scott Flores
Man tied to Lyft driver slaying charged in separate case
The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a contract for Richard...
Interim New College president approved by state panel