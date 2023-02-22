Multiple people shot at Orange County crime scene

ORANGE COUNTY,, Fla. (WWSB) - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple people have been shot at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced deceased earlier in the day.

Multiple people were shot on Hialeah Street, at the same scene as a homicide earlier Wednesday. This is in the residential area of Pine Hills.

One person has been detained.

Sheriff John Mina will give an update at 7 p.m.

Several people were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This story is developing.

