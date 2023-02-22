Advertise With Us
Mixon owners to sell beloved citrus farm

MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The owners of Mixon Fruit Farms have announced that they are putting the farm up for sale.

“Nobody wants to lose their business. Selling a farm is awful when you feel you have done everything possible to make things work,” Janet Mixon wrote in a statement. " I didn’t grow up on a farm like Dean, his brother , Don and his dad, but these men loved the land. They worked long hours, would come home for dinner and then go back to work. Farmers are an amazing and smart group of people and they love what they are doing.”

Mixon cited multiple issues leading to the closing including the decline of the citrus industry under NAFTA, government regulations and farm subsidies.

“Other countries do not have the regulations that are put on us, as farmer. They also don’t have a problem with wage requirements, tracking of their fruit locations , and sprays . The sad thing is that other countries can ship their products and sell them in our grocery stores for cheaper than we can sell citrus in our own country,” reads a statement.

The farm also struggled with damage caused by Hurricane Ian and the loss of employees.

Mixon Fruit Farms will close on July 29, 2023 but weddings scheduled at the facility will continue through Jan. 2024.

Janet says the the family will open a food truck so their famous ice cream will live on.

