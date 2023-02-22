Man dies in one-car crash in Manatee County
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 42-year-old man from Maine was killed in Manatee County Tuesday when his car hit a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Investigators say the man was driving south on Tara Boulevard, approaching Chickasaw Bayou Road at about 4:45 p.m.
On a right-hand curve, the sedan failed to stay on the roadway, went onto the grass median and collided with a light pole and two street signs. The car crossed over the northbound travel lanes, and hit a tree.
The driver died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
