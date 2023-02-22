Laundrie family lawyer seeks dismissal of Petitos’ lawsuit against him

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The lawyer who represented Christopher, Roberta and Brian Laundrie during the search for Gabby Petito has asked that he be removed as a co-defendant in a civil suit by her parents, court records show.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt say Steven Bertolino’s statements on behalf of the Laundries caused them “mental suffering and anguish” at the time they were desperately searching for their daughter. In September 2021, Bertolino issued a statement hoping Gabby Petito would be found alive.

The statement, released Sept, 14, 2021, read:

“This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family.

On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

In their lawsuit, Petito’s parents say when that statement was written, the Laundries and Bertolino, knew Gabby was already dead.

“It is believed that at the time the ... statement was issued, the Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted, and outrageous,” Patrick Reilly, the attorney for Petito and Schmidt, said when the suit was filed.

Berolino’s motion, filed Feb. 20, argues no statement he made as the family’s spokesman could be considers outrageous. “There are no material facts pled which even remotely establish that Mr. Bertolino acted with an intent to cause severe emotional distress or with reckless disregard,” the motion reads.

The motion also contends Bertolino cannot be sued for any comments made on behalf of his clients. “As an attorney representing the Laundrie family, who was actively involved in an acute legal situation, Mr. Bertolino has an absolute privilege with respect to statements made as the Laundries’ attorney on their behalf,” it says.

“The September 14, 2021 statement was nothing more than an expression of hope that Plaintiffs would get closure. The hope expressed therein was that the search for Ms. Petito would be ‘successful’ and that Ms. Petito be ‘reunited with her family.’ It should be noted that the term ‘reunited’ is capable of many interpretations and does not affirmatively suggest that Ms. Petito was or was not alive.”

There has been no date set for the judge in the case to rule on the new motion.

