Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science is issuing a heads up to beachgoers in the Suncoast to keep an eye out for an elevated threat of respiratory irritation from red tide.

Over the next 36 hours, some beaches may experience a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis, a.k.a red tide, in Collier, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Red tide is also present along the coast at concentrations that may cause respiratory irritation with onshore winds in Charlotte and Monroe counties.

Before you head to the beach. you can check specific locations in the Gulf by clicking here.

If you are on the beach, winds can cause an increase in respiratory irritation. If you start suffering from cold or allergy like symptoms, go back indoors.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Multiple people shot at Orange County crime scene
Stuffed Peppers
What’s Cooking: Stuffed peppers
Matthew Scott Flores
Man tied to Lyft driver slaying charged in separate case
The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a contract for Richard...
Interim New College president approved by state panel