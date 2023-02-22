FWC votes to ‘accept staff recommendations’ for Skyway Fishing Pier

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After hearing a lot of public comment from anglers and conservationists, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to accept staff recommendations for fishing on the Skyway Fishing Pier, with the caveat of adjusting the ruling after further research is completed.

The proposition was brought to the table as a result of more than 3,600 birds needing medical assistance as a result of entanglement and hooking from fishing line, and about 500 birds that were found dead by the same scenario. These numbers were recorded over the last two years.

Researchers explained there are likely many more which weren’t recorded.

The staff recommendations include only allowing two hooks per line, and the ban of sabiki rigs from November 1st until March 31st.

However, the commission said they believe there’s more research to be done. They asked the staff to find out if it would be reasonable to adjust the ban to certain hours rather than a seasonal ban.

Based on the results, they said they will likely make adjustments sometime this summer.

They also requested to have the staff make a plan to educate the public on what to do if they find themselves in a situation where a bird has become hooked or entangled. One commissioner mentioned handing out pamphlets to anglers when as pay at the gate.

You can watch the full meeting here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.