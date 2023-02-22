Advertise With Us
Discovering the Forgotten Man of the Suncoast Circus

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of John Ringling, you’ve probably heard of P.T. Barnum. But who was Bailey? Discover the Forgotten Man of the Suncoast Circus.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what's unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

