Bradenton Police searching for stolen truck

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen truck in the 6600-block of Manatee Avenue West.

The police are searching for a white, 2003 Dodge Ram 4x4 with Florida tag Z07ADV. It was stolen in the 6600 block of Manatee Ave W. on Saturday Feb. 18 around noon.

If you have information contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Det. Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.