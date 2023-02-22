Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police searching for stolen truck

Have you seen this truck?
Have you seen this truck?(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen truck in the 6600-block of Manatee Avenue West.

The police are searching for a white, 2003 Dodge Ram 4x4 with Florida tag Z07ADV. It was stolen in the 6600 block of Manatee Ave W. on Saturday Feb. 18 around noon.

If you have information contact BPD at 941-932-9300 or Det. Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
An alligator attacked and killed 85-year-old Gloria Serge while she was walking her dog near a...
Woman said she did all she could to save neighbor from alligator attack

Latest News

PR-Newswire
Ports get cargo boost, sees cruises rebound
Steven Bertolino
Laundrie family lawyer seeks dismissal of Petitos’ lawsuit against him
Sarasota County utilities crews worked overnight in Siesta Key to repair and replace hydrants...
Water line work completed overnight on Siesta Key
Pittsburgh Pirates players react as a guest gets medical attention during spring training...
Manatee Chamber member has cardiac event on Pirates’ spring training field