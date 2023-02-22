Braden River Bridge is almost complete

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews have continued making progress on the 44th Avenue East Extension. The extension is part of the county’s thoroughfare plan. 44th Avenue East is parallel to State Road 64 and State Road 70.

The project is 75 percent complete with project five wrapping up in August according to Chad Butzow, Public Works Director for Manatee County. Project five includes the bridge going over the Braden River.

Butzow said most thoroughfare plans look at future development and providing alternative routes for drivers. That wasn’t the case with 44th Avenue East.

“This is that development occurred around 44th and the county needed to take action and actually do the construction,” explained Butzow.

Project six is the final project in the plan and just started to get underway. This part of the project includes adding an overpass over Interstate 75 connecting to Lakewood Ranch. According to Butzow, 44th Avenue East is mapped out beyond I-75.

“The future thoroughfare plan immediately has it connecting to at least county road 675 and technically it connects to Verna and a little bit further. I mean thoroughfares are not something that is planned for a development area, people always need options to travel,” said Butzow.

Those are the same areas where Hunsader Farms and Myakka Elephant Ranch are. The two places that have been rallying support to save their land.

However, Jeff Toale the Vice President of Robert Toale and Sons Celebration of Life Center, just east of I-75, is excited about the extension.

“Any time they connect a road right in front of your place of business its always a benefit but really I think our, we’ve spoken with some Rosedale folks and safety is really our number one concern so we’re hoping to see them do a traffic light out in front of us,” said Toale.

Project six is not expected to be completed until 2025. Manatee County has a map with up-to-date progress on the extension on its website.

