Beware of morning fog on Wednesday

Near 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday for some
Limited visibility expected as fog expected to form during the morning hours on Wednesday
Limited visibility expected as fog expected to form during the morning hours on Wednesday(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The weather has been outstanding as of late with highs along the beaches into the upper 70s and inland areas in the mid 80s. The only downside to the weather is the possibility of some thick fog to start the day on Wednesday. You may need a little extra drive time to get to work.

The fog should burn off by 10 and then skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. This will warm things up into the upper 70s at the coast and mid 80s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph to start the day and pick up to 10-15 mph by the afternoon.

Thursday we will see even warmer weather move in as high pressure builds in over the top of us. We will see south winds at 5-10 mph and temperatures east of I-75 warm into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Even at the beach highs will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday will be another hot one with near record breaking highs and mostly sunny skies.

We will see slightly cooler temperatures over the weekend but it is still looking nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Near record highs on Thursday and Friday
Near record highs on Thursday and Friday(WWSB)

There is no chance of any significant rain but only a slight chance for a shower or two as a weak cold front moves through on Tuesday.

