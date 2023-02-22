Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Amazon driver charged in road rage incident

Elzra Johnson
Elzra Johnson(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amazon delivery driver has been charged with aggravated assault after Sarasota police say he fired a gun during an road rage argument with another man Feb. 18.

According to a police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Fruitville Road. The alleged victim says Elzra Johnson, 47, driving an Amazon delivery truck, tried to cut him off as both attempted to enter the complex’s parking lot.

The two drivers exchanged words and gestures before the victim pulled into a parking space.

Once the victim got out of his car, he saw a man wearing an Amazon uniform pointing a firearm at him. Johnson allegedly said “Wanna say something now?” before hitting the victim in the face with his free hand.

The two men began grappling on the ground, the report said. At some point, Johnson fired one shot before getting back into his van and driving away, police said.

Police canvassed nearby apartments and obtained witness statements and doorbell video footage that appears to show the two men fighting.

Johnson was later found in his truck in another parking lot on Beneva Road. He was questioned and later charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police say.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The seats will automatically be assigned based on family members’ ages before the check-in...
Frontier Airlines now automatically seats children with family

Latest News

Matthew Scott Flores
Man tied to Lyft driver slaying charged in separate case
The state university system’s Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a contract for Richard...
Interim New College president approved by state panel
MIXON FRUIT FARMS BRADENTON
Mixon owners to sell beloved citrus farm
David Chang
Osprey man accused in fatal hit-and-run appears in court