Amazon driver charged in road rage incident

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Amazon delivery driver has been charged with aggravated assault after Sarasota police say he fired a gun during an road rage argument with another man Feb. 18.

According to a police report, police were called to an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Fruitville Road. The alleged victim says Elzra Johnson, 47, driving an Amazon delivery truck, tried to cut him off as both attempted to enter the complex’s parking lot.

The two drivers exchanged words and gestures before the victim pulled into a parking space.

Once the victim got out of his car, he saw a man wearing an Amazon uniform pointing a firearm at him. Johnson allegedly said “Wanna say something now?” before hitting the victim in the face with his free hand.

The two men began grappling on the ground, the report said. At some point, Johnson fired one shot before getting back into his van and driving away, police said.

Police canvassed nearby apartments and obtained witness statements and doorbell video footage that appears to show the two men fighting.

Johnson was later found in his truck in another parking lot on Beneva Road. He was questioned and later charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police say.

