Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

WATCH: Man and dog rescued after fall into Sarasota Bay

Sarasota Police rescue man and his dog from Sarasota Bay
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man and his pet Chihuahua were rescued Friday after they fell into the water at the Sarasota Yacht Club, police say.

Sarasota Police Marine Patrol officers were on patrol when they were called to assist with a water rescue.

A man and his dog, a female Chihuahua named Tinkerbell, fell into the water outside the club. Fire Rescue personnel saved the adult man soon after he fell in.

But Tinkerbell was missing and spent 40 in the water, sitting on a piece of floating wood near a dock before officers found her and plucked her from the water.

The dog was not injured and was soon reunited with her owner.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated
A dog dove from a dock to confront a massive hammerhead shark, which thrashed as the two...
WATCH: Daring dog takes on 12-foot hammerhead shark

Latest News

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded after false threats were made against Parrish...
Four accused of school threats in Manatee are out of juvenile detention
Sarasota Police rescue man and his dog from Sarasota Bay
Sarasota Police rescue man and his dog from Sarasota Bay
Sarasota Memorial Hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last three years has...
Sarasota Memorial releases COVID performance report
The suspect or suspects caused at least $10,000 in damages
Police investigating vandalism, theft at training facility in North Port