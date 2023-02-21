WATCH: Man and dog rescued after fall into Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man and his pet Chihuahua were rescued Friday after they fell into the water at the Sarasota Yacht Club, police say.

Sarasota Police Marine Patrol officers were on patrol when they were called to assist with a water rescue.

A man and his dog, a female Chihuahua named Tinkerbell, fell into the water outside the club. Fire Rescue personnel saved the adult man soon after he fell in.

But Tinkerbell was missing and spent 40 in the water, sitting on a piece of floating wood near a dock before officers found her and plucked her from the water.

The dog was not injured and was soon reunited with her owner.

SAFE AND SOUND🐶❤️ Marine Patrol was out on the water Friday night when they were called to assist @scgovEOC with a water rescue. This sweet Chihuahua named Tinkerbell fell into the water. Our Officers rescued her. Watch until the end for an emotional reunion!🐾 #Sarasota #Rescue pic.twitter.com/qppaZ8m9vJ — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) February 21, 2023

