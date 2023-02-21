Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Tampa man gets life for murders during pot robbery

Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison....
Aquavious Smith, left, and Jy’Quale Samari Grable. Grable sentenced Feb. 21 to life in prison. Smith, of Palmetto, received a four-year sentence in November.(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced to life in prison for two grisly murders in Hillsborough County in 2020, in a case that also sent a Palmetto man to prison.

Jy’Quale Samari Grable, 21, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in November of conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and first-degree premeditated murder.

A co-defendant, Aquavious Smith, 19, of Palmetto, was sentenced in November to nearly four years in prison for conspiracy and interference with commerce by robbery.

Grable orchestrated a plan in which he, Smith and a third person drove to the Valrico Station Apartments in Brandon to conduct a robbery of marijuana. Grable went to the victims’ third-floor apartment.

On the back patio, Grable shot one victim in the neck and another through the heart. Neighbors heard the gunshots and observed blood dripping from the balcony and called police.

According to evidence presented in court, Grable deleted messages and phone calls from his phone, had family members dispose of the murder weapon, and burned his bloody clothing.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington police said officers were called to the home around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of...
Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated
Patrick Reilly, at right, with Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt at a first hearing in Venice...
Petito’s lawyer filed new request for ‘bury the body’ letter
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Charlotte County
Second Charlotte County dog park closes due to Bordetella

Latest News

If you notice a lot of police and fire equipment racing around at Sarasota Bradenton...
SRQ to conduct disaster drill Wednesday
High pressure keeps us near record setting warmth
Record high temperatures may soon be set
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 20, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - February 20, 2023