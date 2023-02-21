SRQ to conduct disaster drill Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you notice a lot of police and fire equipment racing around at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Wednesday night, don’t worry -- it’s just a drill.

The airport has announced they will conduct an emergency disaster drill, beginning at 7 p.m. The exercise will involve about 250 people and more than 20 different police, fire and aid agencies.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires such a large-scale drill every three years for an airport authority to maintain its operator certificate. The drill allows the airport and responding outside agencies to evaluate response procedures and prepare in case of an actual aircraft emergency.

Volunteers will act as aircraft incident victims with various injuries, while airport personnel and first responders react to the scenario.

Agencies participating include SRQ’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters, Airport Operations, Airport Police, Airport Facilities, the FAA Air Traffic Control, fire and EMS personnel form Sarasota and Manatee counties, Manatee and Sarasota sheriff’s offices, Sarasota Police Department, New College Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol, the Transportation Security Administration, FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Allegiant Air (who will be providing an aircraft for the event) the American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.