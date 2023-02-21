Advertise With Us
Police investigating vandalism, theft at training facility in North Port

The suspect or suspects caused at least $10,000 in damages
The suspect or suspects caused at least $10,000 in damages
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are investigating after the Police and Fire Training Facility on Price Boulevard was vandalized over the weekend.

The individual or individuals stole a vehicle and causing extensive damage to lifesaving equipment. While inside, the perpetrator(s) graffitied explicit images in several different locations and stole a North Port Fire Rescue pickup truck and trailer on the property, ultimately crashing and causing almost $10,000 worth of damages.

Additionally, three separate lifesaving air packs valued at more than $1,600 each were damaged along with multiple Police Department training items, including training equipment for our K9 team.

The North Port Police Department, in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota, is looking for your help in bringing those responsible to swift justice. You may be eligible for a reward. You can call 941-366-8477 or online at https://loom.ly/rOe8fRg

The police say that the first individual to come forward who is credible and cooperative will receive leniency.

ABC7 News at 11pm - February 20, 2023