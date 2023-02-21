Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Sunny
Cooler for the Weekend, but Red Tide levels are going back up
Sunny
Warmer, No Rain, and Red Tide Gets Better ( A little better!)
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Expert gives insight to hospice care in light of Jimmy Carter
William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)
Two more arrests made in connection with DeSoto Fair Shooting

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
Everything you must do to vote under new Florida requirements
Everything you must do to vote under new Florida requirements
ev2
Happy Soul vegan restaurant redefines 'delicious' soul food