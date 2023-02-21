Advertise With Us
Lite Fog Overnight, Then Sunshine Prevails

High Pressure Hangs Keeping Fair Weather
ABC7 News at 7pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight fog will become thicker in the inland counties overnight, however visibility should increase by sunrise. High pressure continues to keep fair weather in the forecast. As we move out of the long holiday weekend, expect highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, and a cool evening with lows in the 60s.

For spring training baseball fans, it will feel a little humid this week. Plenty of sunshine is on tap and the ultra violet index will be high, so sunscreen is suggested. It warms up to the low 80s beginning Wdednesday, while the lows remain in the 60s. The sky is expected to stay clear of any rain.

For boaters, Tuesday will be a nice day on the water with winds mostly out of the west and southwest between five and ten knots. Seas will be easy at about one foot and a lite chop. Red tide is still present but mostly in low concentrations. The northern beaches in Manatee County have been fairing the best with no issues reported.

