Four accused of school threats in Manatee are out of juvenile detention

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The four Manatee County students arrested earlier this month for making threats against their schools have been released from custody, ABC7 has learned.

A judge released the four from juvenile detention before the end of their 21-day sentence. One of the boys has been placed on home detention.

All were taken into custody nearly two weeks ago and arrested in connection with threats at Parrish Community High School and Buffalo Creek Middle School.

Three of the students are accused of posting videos on the social media app TikTok using a filter to appear to be shooting inside a classroom. They face second-degree felony charges.

The fourth student is accused of making a false threat on the school’s FortifyFL app about a shooting at the school. This student is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

ABC7 is not identifying the students because they are minors.

