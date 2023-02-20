Advertise With Us
Second Charlotte County dog park closes due to Bordetella

Charlotte County
Charlotte County(Charlotte County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second Charlotte County dog park has been closed for cleaning due to Bordetella.

The dog park at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park is closed for cleaning effective immediately. Community Services has closed the park out of an abundance of caution after being notified by a patron that their dog was infected with Bordetella.

Bordetellosis is one of the most common respiratory infectious diseases in dogs, caused by a bacteria called Bordetella bronchiseptica, which invades the lung tissues. It is spread by aerosolized spray, like coughing or sneezing, from a dog’s mouth or nose.

Katherine Ariens Dog Park is closed until Tuesday for cleaning as well. No reopen date has been give for Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park.

