March in support of New College set for Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A march to protest recent administrative changes at New College of Florida is set for Feb. 25, at Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota, beginning at 1 p.m.

The march is being sponsored by the local chapter of The Party for Socialism and Liberation Tampa Bay.

The demonstration is being organized to “oppose (Gov. Ron) DeSantis’ attack on New College as well as on education, women, Black voting rights, black history, trans youth, and more,” a news release said.

“We must build a strong fightback movement against DeSantis and for the right to a high quality education,” the release said. It will include speeches from community members and affected people.

In January, DeSantis appointed six conservative members to the school’s board of trustees. Declaring the school has been corrupted by what they call far-left “woke” culture, the trustees fired the school’s president and installed a DeSantis ally, former state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran as interim president.

Part of the state university system, New College is the state’s designated honors college. Despite having fewer that 800 students, the school boasts being in the top 5 best liberal arts colleges in the nation, ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

Critics point to lower enrollment numbers and financial difficulties as a reason to recue and reinvent the college.

