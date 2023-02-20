Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Maimi lawyer’s family files wrongful death lawsuit vs Vegas casino

The family of a Florida lawyer who suffered a heart attack at a Las Vegas blackjack table last...
The family of a Florida lawyer who suffered a heart attack at a Las Vegas blackjack table last year and died months later has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a casino.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The family of a Florida lawyer who suffered a heart attack at a Las Vegas blackjack table last year and died months later has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a casino.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports David Jagolinzer was staying at the Wynn Las Vegas while in town for a legal conference last spring.

According to the lawsuit, Jagolinzer went into cardiac arrest on April 6 and was slumped over the blackjack table for more than 15 minutes but the dealer continued to deal cards to another player.

Wynn employees tried using a defibrillator on Jagolinzer, but the complaint alleges Wynn employees weren’t properly trained to use it.

The suit filed last week in District Court also alleges that Wynn employees didn’t immediately check on Jagolinzer and they started counting his gaming chips instead.

Jagolinzer, who was part of a Miami law firm, died on Oct. 18 at age 48 from anoxic encephalopathy allegedly related to the April cardiac arrest that could have been avoided had he “obtained timely emergency medical treatment,” according to the lawsuit.

Wynn Resorts, which owns and operates the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel and casino, said in a statement that the suit’s claims are false and the company will strongly defend itself.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Sunny
Cooler for the Weekend, but Red Tide levels are going back up
Sunny
Warmer, No Rain, and Red Tide Gets Better ( A little better!)
William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)
Two more arrests made in connection with DeSoto Fair Shooting
Every penny earned at the festival will help with the restoration and conservation of the Fish...
Cortez Commercial Fishing Festivals proves community resilience

Latest News

Florida Republicans chose Christian Ziegler to be their party’s chairman heading into a 2024...
Florida Republicans pick Christian Ziegler as state chair
Dry weather for the few few days.
High pressure brings clear skies
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 18, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - February 19, 2023