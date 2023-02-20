Local Ukrainians reflect on war with Russia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, Ukrainians on the Suncoast reflect on what’s transpired over the past year.

Maryna Kravestka was living in Kyiv the night the attacks began. She recalled what it was like spending several days in a bomb shelter as her city was bludgeoned.

“Adults, all the old people, children, pets—all together in a small basement,” she said. “Nobody made any noise because there were unstoppable air raids and the roar of explosions.”

As soon as she had the opportunity, she left the city. Because of the mass exodus of people trying to flee the country by taxi and bus—she had to walk to the Romanian border.

According to Pastor Obadiah Chripszuk, there are many in his congregation in North Port who share a similar story.

He said his congregation has grown—but mainly with women, children, and seniors, as men are required to stay and fight for the Ukrainian military.

‘It’s hard to even express. Some left home and didn’t even take their documents,” said Chirpszuk.

According to Chirpszuk, many of the refugees have had to figure out a way to find work in the U.S. without those papers.

He said many residents have offered to pay them for odds and ends type of jobs.

“The refugees; can paint your house, clean your house, or clean the yard. Some of the companies hired them to work in construction,” he said.

As the war still rages on, people like Krevetska are saying they hope to continue receiving support from people across the world.

“Please believe in us, because we believe,” said Krevetska.

There is a candlelight vigil in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the invasion on Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30 pm. It will be located at 104 S. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota.

All are welcome to attend.

