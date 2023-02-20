High Pressure Keeps President’s Day Sunny and Clear

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There may be patchy fog in the early morning hours of Presidents Day. But as soon as it clears, sunshine and a clear sky will kick off the work week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Monday will be filled with sun and lite wind around five miles per hour on average. Expect a high in the mid 70′s and lows in the 60s. The humidity will feel mild, but expect it to creep back up as the week progresses and temperatures rise to the 80s.

For boaters, Monday will be a gorgeous day to hit the seas. Winds will be very lite, and mostly from the west. Seas will be around one foot with a lite chop. It will be mostly sunny with a high ultra violet index, so it is recommended to wear sunscreen outdoors during daylight hours. Red tide is present along the central and southern Suncoast beaches, with mostly low concentrations reported. The last tallys had Manasota Beach with the highest amount in our area, with moderate levels showing up. The northern beaches in Manatee county have been fairing the best. Rain is not in the forecast.

Moving through the week, the high pressure keeps sunshine and clear skies in the Suncoast area through next weekend. Opening day for spring training baseball on Saturday should be warm, clear and sunny.

