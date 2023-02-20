High pressure brings clear skies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An expansive area of high pressure is building across Florida. This large area of expanding sinking air will bring us rain free skies for several days in a row.

The sinking air will also have a compressional effect on the surface atmosphere, heating it and causing midweek temperatures to approach 90 in inland areas. However, because the air remains dry, cooling overnight will be effective in producing crisp mornings with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Because of the position of the center of high pressure, we can expect a west wind for several days in a row. Because of the offshore patches of red tide, a west wind could aggravate respiratory irritation along our coastline as irritants in the air are brought onshore.

By Wednesday the high-pressure ridge will migrate into the Atlantic, switching our winds to a more southeasterly direction. This will help in mitigating any red tide irritant in the air. There does not appear to be any large scale systems approaching the Suncoast. And because of that, high pressure will be the dominant weather feature leading to dry weather into next weekend.

