FWC to discuss changes to rules at Skyway Fishing Pier

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is set to take up the discussion of new rules regarding fishing regulation at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

The commission will discuss ongoing issues including entanglement in fishing gear and associated mortality of brown pelicans and other seabirds. The deadline to submit public comment has already passed.

The Florida Department of Transportation owns the piers, which are managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as a state park.

The top points of discussion are said to be:

1) Pelicans are entangled in fishing gear at Skyway Pier at a higher rate than other fishing piers throughout the state, and severe entanglements often lead to death.

2) Though FWC, other state agencies, and private organizations have used education and implemented actions to reduce entanglements and improve rescue success, severe injuries to pelicans still occur in large numbers.

3) The proposed regulations are intended to address the most severe types of seabird entanglement.

The meeting is set to be held in Jacksonville Tuesday.

