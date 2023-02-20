Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

FWC to discuss changes to rules at Skyway Fishing Pier

The changes are intended to protect the safety of birds
(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is set to take up the discussion of new rules regarding fishing regulation at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.

The commission will discuss ongoing issues including entanglement in fishing gear and associated mortality of brown pelicans and other seabirds. The deadline to submit public comment has already passed.

The Florida Department of Transportation owns the piers, which are managed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection as a state park.

The top points of discussion are said to be:

1) Pelicans are entangled in fishing gear at Skyway Pier at a higher rate than other fishing piers throughout the state, and severe entanglements often lead to death.

2) Though FWC, other state agencies, and private organizations have used education and implemented actions to reduce entanglements and improve rescue success, severe injuries to pelicans still occur in large numbers.

3) The proposed regulations are intended to address the most severe types of seabird entanglement.

The meeting is set to be held in Jacksonville Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Sunny
Cooler for the Weekend, but Red Tide levels are going back up
Sunny
Warmer, No Rain, and Red Tide Gets Better ( A little better!)
William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)
Two more arrests made in connection with DeSoto Fair Shooting
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Expert gives insight to hospice care in light of Jimmy Carter

Latest News

As the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches, Ukrainians on the...
Local Ukrainians reflect on war with Russia
Students and supporters protest proposed changes at New College of Florida.
March in support of New College set for Saturday
Suncoast resident remembers her time helping former first lady
Suncoast resident remembers her time helping former first lady
Englewood Water Meeting
Englewood Water Meeting
Ukrainians find refuge on the Suncoast
Ukrainians find refuge on the Suncoast