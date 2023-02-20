Florida Republicans pick Christian Ziegler as state chair

Advertise With Us
By The Associated Press
Feb. 20, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans chose Christian Ziegler on Saturday to be their party’s chairman heading into a 2024 election in which the state could be center stage for GOP presidential politics.

The vote was 126 for Ziegler, the party’s current vice chair, to 100 for Evan Power, who chairs the GOP in Leon County, which includes the state capital, Tallahassee. Power was elected vice chair of the state GOP, the party announced on Twitter.

The GOP saw major successes in the 2022 election in Florida, topped by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 19-percentage point victory over Democrat Charlie Crist and a growing lead in Republican voter registration. DeSantis is widely expected to run for president in 2024, sharing the Florida stage with former President Donald Trump, who declared his candidacy from his Mar-a-Lago compound in November.

“Florida is the winning model. Let’s show the nation how it’s done!,” the state GOP said in a tweet congratulating Ziegler.

Ziegler will replace state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota, who decided not to run for reelection after holding the state chair position since 2019. Ziegler is a former Sarasota County commissioner whose wife, Bridget, is a DeSantis-endorsed Sarasota County school board member who is active in recruiting conservatives to run for school boards around the country.

