Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Child seriously injured after being attacked by 4 dogs, police say

Police say the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A child in Kentucky was left with serious injuries after authorities said he was attacked by a group of dogs.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, the mauling happened on Saturday at a home in Frankfort.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was attacked by four American bulldogs at a family member’s house.

All four of the dogs are now in quarantine at the Franklin County Humane Society.

The investigation is reportedly ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
Sunny
Cooler for the Weekend, but Red Tide levels are going back up
Sunny
Warmer, No Rain, and Red Tide Gets Better ( A little better!)
William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)
Two more arrests made in connection with DeSoto Fair Shooting
Every penny earned at the festival will help with the restoration and conservation of the Fish...
Cortez Commercial Fishing Festivals proves community resilience

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Alec Baldwin shooting case
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey