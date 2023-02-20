Advertise With Us
Charity motorcycle ride at Thunder by the Bay

Thunder by the Bay participants.
Thunder by the Bay participants.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “United We Ride” motorcycle charity ride took place Sunday morning. The event benefitted Suncoast Charities for Children and honored veterans, first responders, and active duty military.

The hour-long ride kicked off at the Adrenaline Harley-Davidson location on Cattleman and concluded at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. This year riders stopped at a Suncoast Charity to meet some of the children they impacted with their philanthropy.

“Motorcyclists are very giving,” said Lucy Nicandri, festival director at Thunder by the Bay.

The $20 entry fee to participate was donated to charity, raising over $2,000 from 120 bikers.

