30 years later, officials still working to solve abduction, murder of 12-year-old girl

Odom’s body was found in an orange grove in 1993
Jennifer Odom
Jennifer Odom(Hernando County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was 30 years ago Sunday that 12-year-old Jennifer Odom disappeared from her bus stop in Pasco County.

Police reports say that Odom was possibly being followed by a full-size faded blue pickup truck that was driving near her as she walked to her stop. A few days later, her body was discovered in an Orange Grove in Hernando County and two years later, her backpack and clarinet case were found in Western Hernando County. Law enforcement had equipped with police dogs and hundreds of volunteers scoured 60 square miles of land surrounding Dade City. The results were devastating to individuals in both Hernando and Pasco counties.

The medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials are still hopeful they can solve this case and are reaching out to the public again for information.

If you have any information regarding the Jennifer Odom case, please contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830.

