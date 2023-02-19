Warmer, No Rain, and Red Tide Gets Better ( A little better!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a quiet week ahead as a big dome of High Pressure over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico keeps all the storms far to the north. Our temperatures are going up while most of the country deals with a wintery mix and very cold temps, again. Our dry conditions could become a problem with fire danger. So far February has only produced 0.15″ of rain at SRQ. And in the current weather pattern, there’s no rain in sight for us through the end of the month or the beginning of March. That is good for our tourists and snowbirds!

Red tide irritation levels improved Saturday. Our northern beaches, Anna Maria, Manatee, and Coquina, reported no red tide irritation. From Siesta Key to the south reports were mainly a Slight irritation. The southern beaches are still reporting some dead fish. The latest water samples have most of the Suncoast in the Low to Medium range of the Red Tide algae. High concentrations are still being reported farther south to Port Charlotte to Ft. Myers.

red tide

