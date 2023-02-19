Expert gives insight to hospice care in light of Jimmy Carter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 98-year-old former U.S. President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care and will forgo any more medical treatment.

According to the Carter Center, Former President Carter went through a series of short hospital stays and has now decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family. People representing Former President Carter didn’t expand on the reason for his hospital visits.

However, in recent years he has battled skin, brain, and liver cancer—which he survived.

Casey Cuthbert-Allman of Continuum Care explained the choice to go into hospice means the patient has chosen comfort over curative treatments.

She said this generally happens when someone is at the end of their life and wants to shift their focus to being with their loved ones, doing the activities they enjoy, and spending their final days in peace.

“I think hospice is such a gift, not only for the patient but for the family,” said Cuthbert-Allman. “It’s allowing somebody to have a comfortable natural passing on their own terms. They want to take back control.”

Many wonder what the timeline is for people entering hospice until they pass. According to Cuthbert-Allman, there isn’t a definite answer.

Cuthbert-Allman said, “For one person who has certain symptoms, they may last 12 months. You may have another person with the exact same symptoms, they may last only three months. We don’t have crystal balls. It’s really based on what’re the clinical needs of the patient. What’s going on? Which treatments do they choose not to follow up with going forward?”

The news of Carter entering hospice was announced Saturday afternoon on social media by The Carter Center.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.