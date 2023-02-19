Cortez Commercial Fishing Festivals proves community resilience

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival proves the resilience of the Cortez fishing community through the hard times and the good times.

The fishing industry took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 2020 Rutgers University study shows two-fifths of commercial fishermen and women in the northeast stopped fishing early on in the year. Those who stayed on the water experienced a decline in their income.

Jacob Reeder, a local commercial fisherman, stated that they were hit similarly in the south.

“The bars, the restaurants, they got hit super hard, they all got shut down,” said Reeder. “People weren’t coming but then they started coming but it was limited.”

Many people in the fishing community in Cortez, like Reeder, used this time to work in markets instead of selling their local catches to restaurants.

“Our grocery stores, our markets, you know I worked in a market during that time and it boomed because everyone was cooking at home, they weren’t going to the restaurants,” Reeder said.

Angela Collins is with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Manatee County extension.

She says resilience is a part of the heritage of Cortez, even going as far back as the Great Depression.

“Cortez was one of the places that didn’t have to accept federal assistance because they had this bounty of seafood right out here,” said Collins. “This part of Sarasota Bay is often referred to as the ‘Cortez kitchen’ and the reason for that is because it is full of things that you can eat, like mullet right out the back doorstep and they could trade back then with the agricultural community in the east county.”

The festival is also helping to keep Cortez’s heritage alive for years to come, as every penny earned will go into the community to support the restoration and conservation of the Fish Preserve.

The Fish Preserve is the last stretch of undeveloped waterfront property left on the north part of the Sarasota Bay.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.