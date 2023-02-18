Suncoast School for Innovative Studies goes beyond the grade for its students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When it comes to the students and staff at Suncoast School For Innovative Studies, Executive Director Dr. Sherika Evans is all in.

Unlike traditional educational models, Dr. Evans believes in teaching beyond pencil and paper testing and focuses on many aspects of a child’s learning.

“Our school was founded on the eight multiple intelligences and so we really strive to infuse that in our teaching, and not just teaching but learning everyday life. It’s pretty amazing because we get our kids to focus on not just their academics but all these wonderful talents that they may have or they may want to develop,” she says.

The Sarasota County charter school’s population is made up of students in kindergarten through fifth grade throughout the county entering at lower levels than average. With holistic teaching methods, the staff at the school are able to work with students and their families on gradually improving their academics while providing them with resources like an onsite food pantry courtesy of All Faiths Food Bank, a place to do laundry, and extracurricular activities.

“We are a community within a community. The fact that everyone has shown up through covid, hurricanes, and housing crises. The fact that everyone continues to care about the kids is the most important thing,” says Principal Fayth Jenkins.

In recent years the school has faced many challenges all of which Dr. Evans and her team have risen to meet. From getting certified as a notary, guardian, and evening learning to drive county school buses they have always been determined to keep their doors open.

The school faces yet another challenge that could affect the future of its staff and students. On February 21st, the Sarasota County School District will vote on whether or not to renew Suncoast School for Innovative Studies charter status.

“It’s important to keep our school open because we give those children a place to become our children. These are our children and they’re going to grow up to do amazing things in our community,” says Dr. Evans.

To learn more about Suncoast School for Innovative Studies visit: https://www.suncoastschool.org/

