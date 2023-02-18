Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Officials searching for suspect following shooting, structure fire

Steve Roosa
Steve Roosa(Steve Roosa)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Hernando County are searching for the man wanted for an active shooter situation that occurred Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived to a find a home in flames following reports of shots fired at Erma Road and Star Road in Brooksville. At least one person was taken to the hospital and the area was locked down as deputies searched for the suspect.

They have identified the man as Steve Roosa.

If you see this individual, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6850, or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police are investigating an accidental death at a Bayfront high-rise condominium under...
Worker dies in fall from Sarasota high-rise project
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Manatee County Sheriff investigating multiple car break-ins
Any local businesses caught with these machines could face up to a $10,000 penalty per machine...
Charlotte County on lookout for illegal gambling machines
A 36-year-old Sarasota man has died after he was ejected from a pickup truck Thursday morning...
Sarasota man killed during deadly crash in Pinellas County
Starting Thursday night, February 16, from 11 p.m. through Wednesday morning, February 22, at 5...
Work on I-75 ramp at Jacaranda will cause closures

Latest News

Englewood residents get creative
Englewood residents get creative
Thunder By the Bay
Thunder By the Bay
The future of Palma Sola
The future of Palma Sola
William Shilling (54) and Sharae White (33)
Two more arrests made in connection with DeSoto Fair Shooting