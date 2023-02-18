Officials searching for suspect following shooting, structure fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Hernando County are searching for the man wanted for an active shooter situation that occurred Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrived to a find a home in flames following reports of shots fired at Erma Road and Star Road in Brooksville. At least one person was taken to the hospital and the area was locked down as deputies searched for the suspect.

They have identified the man as Steve Roosa.

If you see this individual, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6850, or dial 911.

